ISLAMABAD - Mr Burak Ozdamir, a renowned Turkish tourist chef, restaurateur, V-logger with 45 million followers on social media arrived in Islamabad on Saturday.

Burak Ozdamir will see diversified culture and hospitality of Pakistan during his visit (from Oct 31 to Nov 3).

Talking to reporters at a local hotel in Islamabad, Burak Ozdamir Saturday said that the issue of Kashmir must be solved according to the resolutions of the United Nation. He also announced opening of his own restaurant in Pakistan.

Burak Ozdamir further said that he would open a branch of his restaurant in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also when the Kashmir issue would be solved. On this occasion he said, “Jeevay Pakistan, Jeevay Turkey.”

Burak will also visit various areas of Pakistan to explore scenic, serene beauty and landscape of the country. Meanwhile, the famous Turkish tourists and chef visited Panaghah where served the common people in his own style.