LAHORE - The Board of Directors of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, with the company posting profit after tax of PKR 9.56 billion translating into EPS of PKR 4.55. Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited has acquired manufacturing business of fertilizer and plants of Pakarab Fertilizers Limited. With all three plants in operation at Sadiqabad, Multan and Sheikhupura, FATIMA has started serving the nation and its stakeholders with cumulative annual name plate capacity of 2.57 million MT per year; Sadiqabad Plant 1.28 million MT, Multan Plant 0.85 million MT and Shaikhapura Plant 0.44 million MT. Cost of Sales during current period reduced by 17% compared to same period in last year mainly due to release of subsidy by government to SNGPL against RLNG supply to Sheikhupura plant in 2019 amounting to PKR 5.7 billion. Besides other factors, reduction in Revenue and Cost of Sales is primarily associated to limited supply of gas at Sheikhupura plant till end of July 2020. Owing to above factors, Gross Profit of the Company during the current period improved to PKR 21.37 billion from PKR 21.10 billion in same period last year. The Company posted Profit before Tax of PKR 13.64 billion and Profit after Tax of PKR 9.56 billion compared to PKR 13.22 billion and PKR 9.22 billion respectively as compared to same period last year. Company’s EPS improved slightly to PKR 4.55 per share against PKR 4.39 per share in the corresponding period last year.

With efficient and uninterrupted plant operations FATIMA remains committed to continuing supply of Urea and other much needed value added fertilizers to farmers during upcoming peak Rabi seasons.