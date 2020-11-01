Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Security forces on Saturday foiled a possible terrorist activity in Southern Balochistan by conducting an intelligence based operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout of a proscribed organisation in Buleda, District Ketch. According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, a high-value target responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion and attacking security forces was killed during the operation whereas during exchange of fire a soldier was injured. “A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the IBO,” says a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.