LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bzdar has chaired the BoG meeting of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau which held after a long gap of 12 years here on Saturday.

The Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmad apprised the CM about different steps. Buzdar, while addressing the meeting, said that incompetency and mismanagement of the previous governments took every department at the purge of the disaster.

He termed for not holding meeting of BoG of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for the 12 years a worst negligence as nothing is more important than the safeguarding the children’s rights.

He further stated that, unfortunately, former rulers ruined every institution with personal likes and dislikes in the past.

He said that all possible resources would be provided for the protection of the rights of helpless children and children involved in beggary will be made useful citizens of the society by providing vocational training courses in TEVTA and other institutions. He further maintained that action will be taken without any indiscrimination against the gangs which forced children for bagging.

The meeting decided to take final approval from the Punjab Cabinet regarding the Organization Managing Accommodation Rules 2018 and directed to present the agenda of the rules in the next meeting of the Cabinet. Moreover, Cabinet’s Standing Committee for Finance and Development will review the matter regarding issuance of special allowance to the staff of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

On the complaints against Director Admin of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, the Chief Minister directed the CM’s Inspection Team to probe into the matter and submit its report within 15 days.

He directed to form a comprehensive policy for the children above the age of 18 years residing in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. He directed to form a special committee to assist the judiciary with regard to adoption the children.

Buzdar said that the facilities being provided to the children living in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau would be further improved as they are our own children and no stone will be left unturned in safeguarding their rights.

All decisions of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau should be taken according to the rules and regulation and with the consultation of BoG.

He directed the Board to take timely decisions. My full support is with the BoG, he asserted.

Buzdar appreciated the performance of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and said that under the supervision of Chairperson Sara Ahmed in a short span of time the Bureau did a great job for helpless children.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed said that during the last one and a half years, more than 5,000 children have been rescued and two gangs have been busted.

Building of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau has been completed in Faisalabad. Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government, Additional Chief Secretary Home and other members of the Board of Governors attended the meeting.

Mahfil-e-Milad organized in Mosque of Chief Minister’s office

Mahfil-e-Milad was organized in the Mosque of Chief Minister’s office on the most auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar specially attended the Mahfil-e-Milad which was started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif.

DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari started the Milad by narrating Seerat-ul-Nabi. Famous Naat-Khawaan including Sarwar Hussain Naqshbandi, Shehzad Hanif Madani, Noor Muhammad and Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah also recited Naat.

Qari Mehboob Ahmed Chisti offered special prayers for the solidarity, development, prosperity and peace of the country and the nation besides for the freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir and Kashmiri martyrs in the end of Milad.

Takes notice of murder of a child after kidnapping in Rahmanpura

Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a child after kidnapping in Rahmanpura Lahore and sought a report from CCPO.

Usman Buzdar directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure justice to the affected family at any cost.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and assured them justice. Expresses deep sense of sorrow over financial, human loss in Izmir city of Turkey

Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over financial and human loss in Izmir city of Turkey due to earthquake. Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family member. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Usman Buzdar said that we are standing with our Turk brethren in their time of trial and all our sympathies are with the heirs of deceased and injured. We equally shared the grief of bereaved families and expressed complete solidarity with Turkish people.

Grieved over demise senior journalist Saleem Aasmi

Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise senior journalist Saleem Aasmi.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength of bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Usman Buzdar said that the services of late in the field of journalism will long be remembered.