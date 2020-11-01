Share:

ISLAMABAD - The upcoming reboot of Gossip Girl on HBO Max has tapped Laura Benanti of Broadway fame to its cast. Laura won a Tony Award for the 2008 revival of the legendary musical Gypsy alongside theater legend Patti LuPone. In the new Gossip Girl show she will join a cast that includes blog star TaviGevinson and Emily Alyn Lind of Revenge and Code Black. The original Gossip Girl series ran on The CW for six seasons, beginning in 2007 and ultimately airing its finale near the end of 2012. Cecily Von Ziegesar wrote the young adult novel series that the TV show was based and carried on churning out the books from 2002 to 2011.

The original show was developed for television by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage who are also creating the new HBO Max version. Stephanie and Josh are teaming up as creators of the new show with Joshua Safran who was an executive producer of the sequel show.