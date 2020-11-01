Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday the government had devised a strategy to provide basic commodities to people at their door steps through Sahulat Bazars. She said this while visiting Sahulat Bazar Islampura here to monitor the prices and quality of essential commodities.

She said that these Sahulat Bazars had been opened on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to facilitate the people. She said that adequate stock of basic commodities was available in the Bazars. The minister said that these commodities were available for people at affordable prices.

She directed the staff to ensure people must not face any difficulty at these Bazars.

Dr Yasmin said the government was trying its best to facilitate people through these bazars.

She said that all edibles were available at government rates, adding that flour, sugar, pulses, fruits, vegetables and meat was available at government approved rates here.

The health minister said that deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner were monitoring these bazaars regularly.

Dr Yasmin was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Mari, Ali Amir and notables of the area. She visited different stalls and inquired from the visitors about their experience on quality and prices of the items.

The visitors of Sahulat Bazar expressed satisfaction on the quality and prices and asked the minister to continue with the initiative.