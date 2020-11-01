Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was trying to destabilise the country with its narrative and made it clear that the government would not tolerate anti-state statements of the opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, he said opposition was directly attacking the institutions with the aim to create divisions. He said leaders in PDM did not condemn the objectionable statements of some of their associates but on occasions, even came to their defence.

The minister said the speech of former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq caused anger and grief in the public. Ayaz Sadiq criticised the Pakistan army and air force and the Indian media used his remarks to damage Pakistan, he continued.

The minister noted that hybrid war was going in Pakistan, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Pakistan from bankruptcy with the help of friendly countries. The government carried out reforms in the housing sector, initiated housing projects and put an end to the current account deficit, he observed.

He said since Dawn Leaks, there was continuity of incidents and it showed that the country was being pushed towards instability at a time when unfortunately India was using statements of opposition to unleash propaganda against Pakistan.

Shibli referred to the recent incident of dishonouring of mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam by Safdar Awan and urged the national media to pinpoint activities of political vagabonds in the opposition who were harming the image of the country.

He warned that the government would not allow the opposition to issue irresponsible statements which were against the country and damaging it at the international level. He assured that the prime minister would change the political culture of the country and now politics would be focused on national issues and not on personal interests.

He pointed out that Maryam Safdar, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman made statements which did not serve the interest of the country. The minister said Pakistan was made in the name of Islam and this fact was asserted in the Objectives Resolution.

He said it was established that a country could be broken up by demoralising its Armed Forces and in this context gave examples of Libya, Syria and Afghanistan where such methods were used to create chaos and destruction.

Shibli said Pakistan defeated India when its air force came for an attack. The failure of the attack on Pakistan exposed the inefficiency and incapability of Indian army, he said, adding Pakistan was a nuclear power and certain forces did not like this reality.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised the issue of Islamophobia and blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and wrote letters to the heads of countries to tell that blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

Shibli said opposition particularly Pakistan Muslim League (N) was serving its own interests. PML-N was the beneficiary of the system which rotted during their 40 year rule, he added. Imran Khan struggled for 22 years and then he got vote of the people to form the government, he reminded.

The minister remarked that his father Ahmed Faraz would never have asked him to join the corrupt and side with the dishonest. He said opposition had adopted double standards and it had nothing to do with the progress of the country. Pakistan did not make progress in the 40 year rule of the opposition parties but their leaders expanded their businesses and now they were sitting in London and working against Pakistan, he added.

Referring to the media reports about PML-N leader Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Shibli urged the saner elements in the opposition to come in support of the institutions. Hafiz Hussain Ahmed gave a clear statement which showed that there was difference of opinion in Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam (Fazl), he noted.

The minister said people of Pakistan would punish the vagabonds in the opposition adding Pakistan Peoples’ Party ruined Sindh and now it was claiming to turn northern areas into a paradise.

To a question, he said the priority of the government was to provide stability and ensure progress of the country. The opposition could criticise the government and PM Imran Khan’s stance was clear that he was ready to talk to the opposition on all issues but “NRO” would not be given on corruption, he told.

The minister said the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf would take legal course against the opposition leaders for their anti state remarks.

He said our intelligence agencies and Foreign Office were keeping an eye on everything especially on the activities of Nawaz Sharif in London. He said during his rule, Nawaz Sharif gave the impression that only business should be done with India while putting aside other important national issues.

Nawaz had no political future as he was convicted and wanted by the court, he added.

To a question, he clarified the statement of Fawad Chaudhry on Pulwama and asserted that Pakistan would respond to any aggression of India. India was trying to create chaos in the country but people of Pakistan would reject the elements damaging the national interest, he added.

Shibli said Nawaz Sharif admitted ownership of his properties at the floor of the National Assembly.

He said legislators had certain immunity but they could not lie on the floor of the parliament. Shibli said that in government, Imran Khan was not doing any business while other leaders were making properties in Pakistan when they ruled. He said during his tenures, Nawaz Sharif took action against army chiefs and judges. Nawaz accepted only those elections in which he won, he added.

The minister said the PTI government took the economy out of difficulty after COVID 19, created jobs and helped poor people under Ehsaas programme. He said the government did not have the magic wand to change everything in two years, adding imported wheat and sugar had arrived from abroad and the priority of the government was to control inflation and price hikes. He said the government had no intention to ban Pakistan Democratic Alliance. People should keep distance from the opposition politicians who were undermining the institutions. Shibli said the government would help the brothers and sisters of Turkey who suffered in the earthquake in Izmir.