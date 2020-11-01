Share:

LAHORE - Businesses can continue by following the SOPs laid down by the government. Country’s weak economy and businesses cannot afford one more lockdown. These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry in a meeting with the delegations of PASPIDA and FRIA. The PASPIDA delegation was led by Sanaullah Mughal and delegation of FRIA was led by Tanvir Ahmed Sheikh while Abid Hameed Khan, Mujtaba Babar, Abdul Jabbar, Waqar Butt, Mudassar Manzoor, Shahbaz, Adnan Butt, Shahzeb Akram, Abrar Ahmed and Arshad Baig were also present on the occasion. Tariq Misbah said that the government should consult all stakeholders while formulating auto policy. He said that customs duty on item not manufactured locally should be decreased immediately for reducing the cost of production. He said that the rate of electricity for exporters should be reduced. He said that the LCCI is committed to serve the business community for the economic development of the country. He said that LCCI is in constant touch with the WASA authorities to reduce water tariff. In this regard, the concerns of business community have been conveyed to the authorities, he said. The water rates should be uniform throughout Punjab as the high tariff is adding to the cost of doing business. He urged the government to adopt consistency in policies to avoid problems in various sectors, adding that continuity is essential for long-term investment.