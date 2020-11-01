Share:

KARACHI - The ruling PTI suffered another setback as Liaquat Jatoi, a former chief minister, decided to leave the party with a stance that the leadership ignored him continuously, sources said. It is said that Jatoi has convened a meeting of his colleagues at Beto Jatoi – his native town in Dadu – where he will hold consultations with them on political line of action in the future. Jatoi served as the Sindh chief minister as a PML-N member from 1997 till the imposition of Governor’s rule in the province in 1998 due to the poor law and order situation. However, he later joined the PML-Q and was included in the federal cabinet first as the minister for industries and production before leading the water and power ministry after a change in his portfolio. Afterwards, Jatoi managed to enter the PML-N again as he merged Sindh Awami Ittehad – which he had formed in 2012 – with it before resigning from the basic party member in January 2014. His association with the PTI began in April 2017.