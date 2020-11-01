Share:

Former national assembly speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday said that his

statement is being linked with the country's armed forces, which is not appropriate.

Talking to media on Sunday, he said that people know that his statement about government was being attributed to the security institutions.

The PML-N leader claimed that his party neither asked for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) nor wanted concession from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Ruling PTI leader and Senior Minister of Punjab and Minister of Food Abdul Aleem Khan has displayed Modi banners on the streets of Lahore for his politics," he added.

"It is the incompetence of PM Imran that the Indian flag and Modi's pictures were displayed in Pakistan," he added.