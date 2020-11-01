Share:

ISLAMABAD - MQM-P senior members may soon demand involvement of Prime Minister on the matter related to their reservations on population census. MQM-P senior members may also hold meeting with Prime Minister in next week on the matter related to the announcement of results in population census, said sources. MQM-P wants to share its input before final announcement of population census results in the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI). The pending Council of Common Interests (CCI) may be summoned in next week, after mutually deciding agenda of the meeting. Sources said MQM-P is unsatisfied with the Parliamentary Committee formed to deal with the matter related to the provisional results of population census. This Parliamentary Committee held meetings with MQM-P and members of other political parties including Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to resolve the issue. Both the parties had held expressed their reservations on the results of population census when the former government (PML-N era) announced provisional results.