LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the number of active corona cases has reached to 4,228 in the province. While 185 new cases of COVID-19 virus have been surfaced during the last 24 hours, whereas, three others have lost their lives. The death toll in Punjab has reached 2,357 till Saturday.

He said that 6,637 tests were conducted for diagnosing corona during the last 24 hours.

He warned that due to not following the corona SOPs the number of patients are increasing day-by-day, therefore, precautionary measures are utmost necessary for saving lives and health.

He said that the decision for closing the markets at 10 p.m has been taken with consultations.

More strict measures can be taken in case of not following the corona SOPs in Bazaars and markets. Smart lockdown would be imposed in the areas where corona cases reported.