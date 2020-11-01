Share:

Turkey registered 2,106 new COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 377,473, the ministry said.

Some 1,515 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 325,486, while the death toll rose by 74 to reach 10,326.

A total of 123,343 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 14.12 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,177, with 5% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter the number of patients in critical condition continues to rise.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.19 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 46.19 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 30.9 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.