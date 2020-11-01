Share:

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second One Day International of three match series in Rawalpindi today (Sunday).

Bating first, Zimbabwe set a victory target of 206 runs for the loss of all wickets in 45.1 overs.

In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in 35.2 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed took five wickets and was declared man of the match.

Pakistan lead the three match series two-nil.

The third and last match of the series will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.