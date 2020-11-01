Share:

Pakistan has reported 17 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 333,970. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,823.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 977 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 145,851 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 104,271 in Punjab, 39,564 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,970 in Islamabad, 15,920 in Balochistan, 4,133 in Azad Kashmir and 4,261 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,627 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,362 in Punjab, 1,277 in KP, 151 in Balochistan, 222 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 92 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,458,890 coronavirus tests and 27,665 in last 24 hours. 314,555 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 648 patients are in critical condition.