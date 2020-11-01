Share:

“I go through my day remembering things

like telephone cords.”

–Bruce Eric Kaplan

Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray, both independently designed devices that could transmit speech electronically. Bell reached patent office mere hours before Gray. Thus he won the battle over the invention of the telephone as his patent was passed on March 7, 1876. The first official lines for telephone service were laid down between Boston and Somerville, Massachusetts by early 1877.

Telephone and the telecommunication underwent a revolution in the 1980s with the first testing of VoIP service, caller ID and the introduction of mobile phone. However, it was the 21st-century innovations in the design of a phone that a telephone moved from a table or console to a man’s palm and pocket. The innovation and technological advancement have made the traditional telephone almost an antique of the previous centuries. Smartphones are the new devices of communication with sophisticated softwares that are used for communication purposes.