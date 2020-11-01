Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) in an operation rescued nine passengers and crew of a boat stranded off Kemari on Saturday.

The Coast Guards Marine Wing conducted a rescue operation in sea and saved nine passengers of a fishing boat, Al-Daniyal, a spokesperson said. The boat was stranded in the sea after its engine failed and the vessel could likely to capsize in the sea, PCG spokesperson said.

The PCG marine wing timely intervened and sent a rescue boat to help the stranded boatmen, according to the spokesperson. “Nine passengers and crew of the boat have been shifted to the Kemari coast,” the spokesperson added.