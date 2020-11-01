Share:

ATTOCK - Member Punjab Assembly (MPA), Jahangir Khanzada from Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday condemned his par­ty’s leader Ayaz Sadiq’s an­ti-state remarks, made in the Parliament the other day.

“Ayaz Sadiq could not have talked in such a manner while addressing in the Parliament,” the MPA said while highlight­ing sacrifices of Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.

Talking to the media in Shadi Khan, Hazro, he said the nation always stood with the Armed Forces and would continue to do so in fu­ture. “220 million Pakistan­is adore their Aarmed Forces and country.”

“Our Armed Forces are de­fending the motherland brave­ly and we are indebted to soldiers for their supreme sac­rifices for the country,” he stat­ed.

The MPA said Pakistan was the sole country which had de­feated terrorism on its land, he added.

He paid tribute to the Armed Forces, police and other law enforcement agencies for re­storing peace in the country by eliminating terrorism.