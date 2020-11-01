Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested 17 outlaws including two members of a street criminal gang and recovered stolen motorbikes, narcotics, currency and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Zulfqar Ali, along with others which succeeded to arrest two members of former jail bird Afghan national gang.

They were identified as Zakar-Ullah s/o Sher Muhammad and Jameel Shah s/o Gul Mehran resident of Afghanistan. Police have recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered in Golra and Ramna police stations and further investigation is underway from them. While CIA police team also arrested three accused namely Imran Abbas, Muhammad Imran, and Jameel and recovered two stolen motorbikes and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Moreover, SP (Saddar) constituted police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar police Station Sub-Inspector Sulman Shah, ASI Fawad Khalid along with others which succeeded to arrest accused Fahad Anwer and recovered cash from him. Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway from him.

Furthermore, Tarnol police arrested accused Muhammad Basharat and recovered 1.280 kilogram hashish from him.

Shalimar police arrested accused Haider and recovered 150 gram hashish from him.

Sabzi Mandi police apprehended accused Javid Khan and recovered 1.250 kilogram hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Jameel Ahmed involved in theft. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Shahbaz involved in cylinder gas filling illegally. Khanna police arrested accused Zaheen and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Nilor police arrested accused Mohsin Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. While Koral police team apprehended three accused including two ladies involved in illegal activities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasised that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.