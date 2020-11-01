Share:

Rawalpindi - Police booked as many as 37 persons including chief executive officer and two of his close aides on charges of kidnapping two men and placing them under sever torture in illegal detention, informed sources on Saturday.

However, no arrest was made by police so far, they said.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Chontra on complaint of Muhammad Khan against CEO Blue World City Saad Nazir Tariq, Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz, Chaudhry Wasim Ijaz and 33 others under sections 365/342/148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), said a police spokesman.

According to details, Muhammad Khan, Director in Abdullah City, lodged a complaint with PS Chontra officials that his guards namely Mujtaba Umer Khan and Sajid Sabir drove to a nearby shop along with driver Shehanshah for purchasing cigarettes where 50 to 60 armed guards of Blue World City were present. The guards of Blue World City attempted to attack the three men of Abdullah City but the driver managed to escape from the scene, the applicant alleged. He mentioned Nadim Ijaz, Nahim Ijaz, Wasim Ijaz, Saad Nazir Tariq and their guards Malik, Fauji, Niazi, Murtaza and 30 other unknown men grabbed Mujtaba and Sajid Sabir and dragged them to their mansions in Blue World City where the duo were kept in illegal detention and placed under severe torture. He alleged the accused kidnapped his two guards and beat them black and blue besides recording their videos in mobile phones and threatening them of dire consequences. “I managed to obtain release of one guard Mujtaba from captivity of kidnappers at 10pm but they had shifted the second abductee Sajid Sabir to some other mansion,” he said while requesting police to make efforts for safe release of Sajid Sabir. The applicant asked police to register case against the accused and to provide the guards with justice.

Police registered a case and started investigation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, when contacted, confirmed that police booked management of Blue World City on charges of kidnapping. He said most of the accused had obtained pre-arrest bails in the case. He said the accused CEO and other three men were out of country when the incident took place. However, police are investigating the matter through different angles.