ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has grant­ed special remission in sentenc­es of prisoners countrywide on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi.

However, those prisoners con­victed in cases of financial em­bezzlement and causing loss to national exchequer will not be entitled to the remission, said a notification issued by the Minis­try of Interior.

The interior ministry in a letter written to home departments of all four provinces and Gilgit Bal­tistan has said that President has granted special remission on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan while exercising his pow­ers under Article 45 of the Con­stitution

According to the letter, 30-day remission in sentences has been given to convicts, both male and female, undergoing different terms of imprisonment.

Special remission of 30 days has been granted to the prison­ers convicted for life imprison­ment, except those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping and terrorist acts [as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999].

Special remission for 30 days has been given to all other con­victs, except for condemned pris­oners and prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist act [as defined in the Anti-Terror­ism (Second Amendment) Ordi­nance], Zina, kidnapping/abduc­tion, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The remission for 30 days at will be admissible, provided that the convicts have under­gone 2/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

Special remission for 30 days has been given to male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their substantive sen­tence of imprisonment, except for those involved in culpable homi­cide and those involved in terror­ist acts, according to the letter.

Special remission for 30 days has been granted to female pris­oners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their sentence of imprisonment, except those in­volved in culpable homicide and terrorist acts.

Special remission for 30 days has been granted to female pris­oners who have been accompa­nied by children and are serv­ing sentence of imprisonment for crimes other than culpable homicide and terrorist acts.

Special remission for 30 days has been granted to juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served 1/3rd of their substantive sentence except those involved in culpable homi­cide, terrorist act, Zina, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping/abduction and anti-state activities