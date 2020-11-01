ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has granted special remission in sentences of prisoners countrywide on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi.
However, those prisoners convicted in cases of financial embezzlement and causing loss to national exchequer will not be entitled to the remission, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.
The interior ministry in a letter written to home departments of all four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan has said that President has granted special remission on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan while exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution
According to the letter, 30-day remission in sentences has been given to convicts, both male and female, undergoing different terms of imprisonment.
Special remission of 30 days has been granted to the prisoners convicted for life imprisonment, except those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping and terrorist acts [as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999].
Special remission for 30 days has been given to all other convicts, except for condemned prisoners and prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist act [as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance], Zina, kidnapping/abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.
The remission for 30 days at will be admissible, provided that the convicts have undergone 2/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.
Special remission for 30 days has been given to male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment, except for those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, according to the letter.
Special remission for 30 days has been granted to female prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their sentence of imprisonment, except those involved in culpable homicide and terrorist acts.
Special remission for 30 days has been granted to female prisoners who have been accompanied by children and are serving sentence of imprisonment for crimes other than culpable homicide and terrorist acts.
Special remission for 30 days has been granted to juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served 1/3rd of their substantive sentence except those involved in culpable homicide, terrorist act, Zina, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping/abduction and anti-state activities