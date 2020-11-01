Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, looked as chic as ever as she attended the opening of a nationwide counselling service in Denmark. The 48 year old arrived at the headquarters of StrokeLine in the town of Taastrup wearing a long green coat and black sweater. The royal kept safe and popped on a black face mask before heading inside the venue. The princess made an impression in the Theory Double-Faced Wool and Cashmere Essential Coat, valued at AUD $1,123.00 (EUR $677). The fetching muted green and slim-fit of the long jacket created a statuesque silhouette. Mary paired it with a pair of black pants with flared hems, which partially hid her tall, pointed heels. The down-to-earth princess added a round-neck sweater with pearl cuff detailing from high street brand Zara. The item is a staple in the frugal royal’s wardrobe, and she was last seen wearing it back in 2019. Making sure to keep COVID safe, Mary covered her face with a black mask once she headed inside the StrokeLine offices.