Share:

TIMERGARA - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir yesterday took out a protest ral­ly against the blasphemous cari­catures published in France.

The rally started from Ahya-ul-Uloom Balambat and was cul­minated at Shaheed Chowk out­side the Timergara Press Club.

Those spoke on the occasion included JI Lower Dir amir and former MPA Aizaz-ul-Mulk Afka­ri, former provincial minister Muzaffar Said, JI Lower Dir sec­retary information and former tehsil nazim Muhammad Riaz, JI deputy general secretary Malik Sher Bahadar, Malik Shafiullah, Yaqoob-ur-Rahman and others.

The speakers strongly con­demned the French government for publishing the sacrilegious caricatures which they said had hurt sentiments of of Mus­lims around the world. They de­manded of the Pakistani govern­ment to send back the French ambassador as a protest and boycott the French products.

They also called upon the Mus­lim community around the world to boycott products of French companies. The speakers also appreciated PM Imran Khan’s stance on the very sensitive issue of blasphemous caricatures.

MOHMAND: Local tribesmen also held protests demonstra­tions against the French govern­ment for supporting the anti-Is­lam blasphemous sketches and urged the government to sever diplomatic ties with the French government in protest