TIMERGARA - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir yesterday took out a protest rally against the blasphemous caricatures published in France.
The rally started from Ahya-ul-Uloom Balambat and was culminated at Shaheed Chowk outside the Timergara Press Club.
Those spoke on the occasion included JI Lower Dir amir and former MPA Aizaz-ul-Mulk Afkari, former provincial minister Muzaffar Said, JI Lower Dir secretary information and former tehsil nazim Muhammad Riaz, JI deputy general secretary Malik Sher Bahadar, Malik Shafiullah, Yaqoob-ur-Rahman and others.
The speakers strongly condemned the French government for publishing the sacrilegious caricatures which they said had hurt sentiments of of Muslims around the world. They demanded of the Pakistani government to send back the French ambassador as a protest and boycott the French products.
They also called upon the Muslim community around the world to boycott products of French companies. The speakers also appreciated PM Imran Khan’s stance on the very sensitive issue of blasphemous caricatures.
MOHMAND: Local tribesmen also held protests demonstrations against the French government for supporting the anti-Islam blasphemous sketches and urged the government to sever diplomatic ties with the French government in protest