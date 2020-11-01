Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reforms package is being hammered out in consultation with stakeholders of regional press to resolve long pending issues, said Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Akbar Hussain Durrani.

He visited the PID Office Faisalabad on Saturday with special objective to personally acquaint himself about the core issues of the regional press. He said that revamping of all subordinate/attached departments of Ministry I&B as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under able guidance of Minister Information Shibli Faraz has been appreciated at all levels. He said that subordinate organisations of the Ministry of Information are following digitalisation policies to improve overall working and said that private organisations should also follow the same reforms. He said that successful implementation of media policy (print & electronic) has established the confidence of stakeholders. He further told that the main offices of information department would be on E-filing after December 2020.

He clarified that problems of the workers affiliated with the regional press would also get resolved as soon as the major problems confronted by this segment were resolved.

He said that regional press is a major segment of mainstream media which is contributing its role in projecting problems faced by the people. “It is also playing an instrumental role in highlighting the issues and facilitating the government and policy makers to take appropriate measures to resolve these problems he added. Saeed Ahmad Sheikh DG PID Lahore briefed the Secretary Information about the issues of regional press.