Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 376 cases of COVID-19 detected in last 24 hours in the province.

“Two people also lost their lives owing to COVID-19,” the CM said during a routine daily briefing on the virus as the overall death toll in the province had reached up to 2,627.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 7,479 samples were tested in 24 hours in the province.

He said that 241 more patients of the coronavirus recuperated during the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 138,669.

Currently, 4,555 patients have been under treatment across the province, the CM said. He urged the people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

CAA merges Karachi,

Lahore flight info regions

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday merged Karachi’s North Sector flight information region into the Lahore region in order to expand the Lahore region.

From now onwards, the air traffic moving from Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Panu Aqil, Jacobabad and Quetta will now be managed by the Lahore region.

It was reported that PCAA had increased its airspaces and flight sectors while implementing international aviation laws and after this recent increase, the Pakistani airspace would now be divided into seven sectors.

This new air navigation plan would improve the safety measures and also help in the better management of the air traffic system. This system will help in better navigation of the flights from Europe and the Middle East besides also increasing the number of flights from these regions.

The new setup would also be a major source of foreign exchange for the country.