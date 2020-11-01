Share:

KARACHI - A sessions court on Saturday granted exemption from personal appearance to retired Capt Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a case pertaining to sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum.

Safdar Awan’s lawyers appeared in court and filed a plea on his behalf, requesting the court to grant him exemption from personal appearance in hearing as he was out of the city, due to which he could not turn up.

Granting him exemption, the court directed Safdar Awan to appear before it on next hearing. It also directed the investigation officer to submit an interim charge sheet in the case within three days.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.