LAHORE - Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, on the directives of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, organized naat and qirat competitions here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library on the eve of 12th Rabiul Awwal on Friday. As many as 60 male and female students of different universities took part in the competitions.

DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. He also distributed prizes among the top position holders. E-Library Incharge Waseem Asghar and Sajid Ali were also present on the occasion.