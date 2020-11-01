ISLAMABAD - Talent of Pakistani youth received high appreciation at the award-giving ceremony of the third Silk Road competition held in Beijing, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.
A total of 20 Pakistani youth took part in the competition, and seven of them won prizes.
They have spent almost three years in China and during this time, he achieved things which they wouldn’t have achieved anywhere in the world, two of the winners told Gwadar Pro.
China has given him opportunities and support more than their expectations.
Danish, one of the winners, gave a speech at the competition on the theme of ‘The most important thing we have is health’ and got the first prize.
He appreciated China for giving him an international arena to express his idea. He said that, “I have seen thousands of Pakistani students studying in China who got scholarships to study various degree programs.
Maaz Ali Nadeem, who won the Most Popular Award in Photography Contest, said, “wherever I performed in China, I was warmly appreciated, which boosted my confidence to stand strong and firm on big stages and events.”
“Youth cultural communication will develop a deeper understanding of the two cultures, namely Pakistani and Chinese