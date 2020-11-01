Share:

KHYBER - A turban fastening ceremony of 40 students of semi­nary was held here in Masjid-e-Ameer Hamza, Kand­ow-Khel area of Tehsil Landi Kotal yesterday.

Khatam-e-Nabuwat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai was the chief guest. Beside renowned Ulema including Mufti Izatullah, Maulana Tehseenullah, Maulana Hazrat Ali, religious seminaries learners, parents of the students and tribesmen participated in the spiritual gathering.

Addressing on the occasion, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai said that success of the world and hereafter rests in following the Holy Quran and teachings of the Prophet (PBHU) and insisted the participants to learn the Quran and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He urged the Muslims to be united to compete the blasphemy acts of the western world and be ready to render sacrifices for upholding honour of their Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

“It is a need of time to safeguard the belief of Khatam-e-Nabuwat,” Popalzai remarked.

He criticized the PTI government’s alleged silence over the blasphemy happens took place inside the country and said being Muslims, the rulers of the country should deal with iron hand, those found guilty of blasphemy. He stressed upon the participants to en­roll even a child from a family in the religious semi­nary so that he could learn teachings of Islam.