The number of people wounded by an earthquake in Turkey's Aegean province of Izmir rose to 896, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

A total of 667 of 896 victims have been discharged from hospitals while 229 are still under treatment, it said.

At least 712 aftershocks, with 40 more powerful than magnitude-4.0, have been recorded.

At least 49 people were killed, one due to drowning, when a magnitude-6.6 quake jolted Izmir on Friday.