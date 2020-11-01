Share:

The death toll from Friday's earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 62, Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority AFAD announced Sunday.

At least 940 people were also injured in the magnitude-6.6 quake that struck Izmir, Turkey's third largest city. At least 722 victims have been discharged from hospitals, while treatment is continuing for the remaining.

Some 947 aftershocks, with 43 stronger than magnitude-4.0 have hit the area since then.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that new houses will be built for those whose homes have been destroyed "as soon as possible."

Mobile field kitchens and tents have also been set up for the homeless and traumatized.

As many as 104 people have so far been rescued from under the debris, while search and rescue efforts still continue.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones as it is situated on several active fault lines. It has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past as well.