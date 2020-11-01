Share:

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month. The couple took to social media and shared beautiful pictures of their special day with their fans. Since then, they have been sharing glimpses of their happily married life. Recently, the Ruswai star took to Instagram and shared some pictures from a shooting range the couple visited.

Sana posted four pictures of the duo, trying their hand at the shooting.

"Fun day at the shooting range," she wrote. Adding on, the actor shared how Umair introduced her to firearms. "My Husband introducing me to firearms and self defence. I look scared here but I’m willing to learn," Sana went on.

Earlier, the couple has thanked fans and followers for all the love for the last couple of days.

"Thank you so very much for all the warmth, love, and heartfelt blessings. We are blessed to have so many loved ones around us. Means the world to us. We wish we could thank each and every single one of you individually. Please remember us in your prayers. Lots of love. Thank you and God bless," the posts read.