SIALKOT - An under trial accused was shot dead by his rivals over an old enmity in front of Sambrial courts near here on Saturday. According to the police, the Begowala police were bringing back Imran Shah, a nominated accused in a murder case, after getting his physical remand for two days from the local court when his rival Ali Umar opened firing on him. Resultantly, he died on the spot. The police arrested the accused and registered a case besides shifting the body to the Sambrial Civil Hospital for an autopsy.