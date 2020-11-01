Share:

LAHORE - Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused the government of trying to create a storm in a cup of tea over PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq’s statement in the National Assembly.

Talking to media after meeting former Speaker National Assembly at his residence on Saturday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman said that those trying to destroy a person’s character and his patriotism should be taken to task.

Leaders of both the parties discussed the country’s current political situation and matters concerning PDM during the breakfast.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah were also present.

“It is our responsibility to keep our politics according to the law and the Constitution,” Fazl stated.

He said no person or institution was above criticism and remarked that declaring a Parliamentarian a traitor was a sign of the day of judgment. He made it clear that they would not surrender their right to have difference of opinion.

“We express difference of opinion on the basis of principles and will do the same in future too,” he said.

“Do not impose an illegal government on us,” he warned.

He said the PTI government had bankrupted the country and Pakistan was at risk under this regime.

Ayaz Sadiq said that he had not given any irresponsible statement and asked the sitting government not to drag the Armed Forces into political fight.

“I have never given irresponsible statement and surely will not give any in future. When it comes to the country’s integrity, we are united as a nation and will give a befitting response to India,” he said.

When asked whether he would tender apology, Ayaz Sadiq said he had “not said anything” and he has already clarified his statement. He said that the political colour given to his statement did not benefit Pakistan’s narrative. He said he stood by his statement and would not allow anyone to declare him a traitor,

“No one has the right to declare anyone a traitor, all of us are patriotic Pakistanis”, he said, adding, he had many secrets but never made irresponsible statements. “We can have different thoughts politically but as far as Pakistan is concerned, the whole nation is united and will give a befitting reply to India. People may have objections to what I said but the political colour given to it did not benefit Pakistan’s narrative. We are political people and have been making statements against political opponents in the past and would continue to do so in the future. But at one point, when it comes to Pakistan or the matter of our unity or institutions, Pakistan’s message to India is very clear.”

“This selected government tried to support the unsuccessful narrative that was being created in India. The Opposition had strong reservations about the government on what he termed its silence on Kashmir and its foreign policy failures. But these are political differences. Their attempt to associate my statement with the Armed Forces of Pakistan was not a service to the country,” he said.

“My statement can be seen and heard in which I talked about this government, which government officials misread by adopting Indian media’s strategies. This is not only a blatant plot but a disservice to Pakistan,” he said.

“You have played in the hands of Indian media. I am standing by my statement. I have many secrets as head of National Security Committee,” he said.