MITHI - A Young man committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree due to an unknown reason in district Tharparkar on Saturday. According to police sources, the incident was occurred in village Mubarak Rind, when 19-year old Mukesh s/o Harchand Bheel ended his life by hanging himself with a tree. Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Motive behind suicide not yet ascertained.