

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the cooperation between the provincial government and Turkey was not limited to transport, solid waste management and other sectors; and the bilateral friendship was deeper than trade and economic ties.

“The Punjab government is benefiting from the skill and expertise of Turkey in various sectors. Turkey has made unprecedented progress and emerged as the 16th biggest economic power of the world,” he said while addressing a dinner hosted in his honour by Istanbul Mayor Kadir Topbas. Elite of Istanbul, heads of Turk companies, government officials and members of Pakistani delegation were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the Turkish government and companies were showing keen interest in development of Pakistan. He said the fraternal relations between Punjab and Turkey had been transformed into fruitful economic ties through sincere and effective measures. He said it was the interest of Pakistan to increase its volume of trade with Turkey. He thanked the Turkish president, prime minister and Istanbul mayor for their personnel interest in this regard.

Paying tributes to the Turkish leadership, he said that it had served the nation with sincerity and commitment. The chief minister thanked the Istanbul mayor for his warm hospitality to the Pakistani delegation and said that he had won the hearts of the Pakistani people. He said he would always cherish the sincere love and affection shown to the Pakistani delegation in Istanbul and other cities of Turkey.

Topbas, in his address, said that he was impressed by hard work and dedication of Shahbaz and considers him as his “elder brother”.