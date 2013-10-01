RAWALPINDI: Police found a dead body of a disabled man, aging 35-year-old, lying beneath Pirwadhai Flyover, informed police here on Monday.

The dead body was moved to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and later kept in morgue while no heir of the deceased turned up before police investigators.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Khizar Hayyat, who is probing the case, told that police received a phone call from a citizen sharing information that a dead body of a disabled man was laying under Pirwadhai Flyover. Taking action, a police party rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody and later shifted it to DHQ for postmortem.

Responding to a query, ASI said the man, identity of whom could not be confirmed, seemed a beggar and he had no right hand and left leg. Police were investigating the matter as no sigh of torture was found on the body of the deceased. Police would reach on final consensus after issuance of medical report being conducted by DHQ doctors, the ASI added.–Staff Reporter