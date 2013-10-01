LONDON/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Monday said that on his return to Pakistan, he would try to expose the external elements behind terrorism.

The PM said the Taliban have disowned the latest devastating blast in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar.

Talking to the media after arriving in London from New York, the PM said the strategy would be revised regarding Taliban talks after his return to Pakistan. He said that on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, he discussed with his Indian counterpart various issues, including Balochistan unrest and Kashmir, and informed him of Pakistan’s concerns. The Indian PM’s allegation of Pakistan being the epicentre of terrorism also came under discussion.

Nawaz Sharif said terrorism is being promoted in Pakistan from abroad. He said: “There are many poor people in both Pakistan and India and we should concentrate on their betterment.”

The premier said he urged Manmohan Singh to resolve all the issues between Pakistan and India through talks, as peace was the only way forward for both the countries. Nawaz Sharif said he presented Pakistan’s principled viewpoint in the UNGA.

He said he hadn’t called his Indian counterpart a “dehati aurat” (village woman), as some media segments claimed. Sharif said his meeting with Singh was fruitful. He insisted on solution to all problems through dialogue and openly discussed the issues of Kashmir and Sir Creek, he added.

The PM said he had clarified to the Indian side that terrorism was not only the problem of Pakistan but of many countries. However‚ he said peace was essential for the people of the region. He said Pak-India dialogue process should go on.

Singh and PM Sharif met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sunday, amid heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbors over the Kashmir dispute. The two leaders agreed to work to stop a cross-border ceasefire after a spate of shootings in order to improve strained ties, officials said.

Regarding his speech at the UN General Assembly‚ Nawaz Sharif said he presented Pakistan’s principled stand on many issues and raised the issue of drone strikes.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has ruled out the suggestion for a Taliban office, saying they do not need any office as the government is to hold talks with them inside the country.

Speaking to media people, he said the issue of Afghan Taliban was different from Pakistani militants. “The militants name their representative and decide when and where to meet, you may consider venue of talks as your office,” Aziz said.

He said there were various places where meetings could be held for peace talks. He expressed sorrow over the Peshawar blast and said the city was an easy target of extremists as it was located near volatile tribal region. He said it was difficult to overcome suicide blasts occurring in the country, adding there were many groups of Taliban in Pakistan.





