ISLAMABAD (PR): Winners of a poster and story writing competition were awarded at a ceremony held in Islamabad.The competition for school children, aimed at fostering tolerance, harmony and spirit of coexistence was organized by Midas Communications. The activity was part of the ‘Tolerance is Peace’ initiative under which various other activities, including a photo exhibition and short film contest were also organized. Over 800 children, ranging from primary to secondary level, sent entries for the poster competition.

The story writing competition English and Urdu both also received more than 500 entries each.

The topics given to students to submit their creative work on included. Tolerance, Today’s Pakistan, Live and Let Live, Peace begins with a smile, Religious Harmony and Respect and Cultural Face of Pakistan.