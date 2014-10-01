Muzaffargarh : At least 14 children sustained burns wounds; a baby girl among them, died in an accidental flare-up of a diesel can at a house located in a Muzaffargarh area on Tuesday.

All the injured minor children were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, where a baby girl, Sidrah, passed away. According to hospital sources, four of the children are in critical state. All the children are aged between one-and-half and six years. They all belong to a single family, residents of the city’s catchment area of Bakaini.

