KARACHI- Two more Boeing aero-planes taken on lease from Turkey to boost the capability of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have reached Karachi.



According to the spokesman of the PIA, both the aero-planes have been wet leased from Corendon Airlines of Turkey by accomplishing all the legal requirements. He said induction of these new aircrafts in PIA will result in increasing the revenue and facilitate the commuters as well.

