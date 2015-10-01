Kindly refer to the news items published on expansion & up gradation of Islamabad expressway to signal free expressway. Before making my point, I would like to ask a question from readers who daily use Islamabad expressway, Does it really looks like an expressway? This heavily congested road choked with trucks and Lorries does not even deserve to be called a highway and it has been named as Islamabad Expressway.

Government recently announced this much awaited extension which will actually make it look like an expressway. Work has started on its first phase i-e between Zero Point and Faizabad interchanges. But most of the crowded sections of the road have been put in the last phase of the project which is between Karaal chowk and T chowk. DHA, Bahria town, PWD and other newly developed housing societies have been built along this two lane section. Traffic on this last segment of expressway remains jam-packed not only in peak hours but especially when a truck is malfunctioned. Emergency vehicles too stuck in this gridlock create chaos and panic for everyone including stew family members of patients.

I humbly request higher authorities to start working on phase 3 in parallel with phase 1, as phase 3 is the narrowest part and urgently needs expansion. This imperative development will benefit many commuters travelling on this road.

DAWOOD KHALID,

Islamabad, September 16.