GENEVA - Minister for Commerce and Textiles, Pervaiz Malik has emphasised the importance of agri trade and agribusiness for developing countries like Pakistan that derive their livelihoods predominantly from agriculture.

While speaking at the WTO Public Forum event organized by FAO and UNIDO, the minister stressed the importance of developing agriculture through access to newer technologies, focusing on the rural economy, integration of agrarian countries into global and regional value chains and providing a level playing field to farmers and agriculture exporters from small countries. He also highlighted the significance of climate change and food security for developing countries as major challenges.

During his visit to Geneva, he also held a roundtable with the Friends of E-Commerce for Development (FEDs), a group of developing countries led by Pakistan and Costa Rica, and discussed matters surrounding connectivity and infrastructure for developing countries, and the possible outcomes in this area for the upcoming MC-11 WTO Ministerial Conference in December.

The minister, along with a delegation of Parliamentarians from Pakistan, Siraj Khan - Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce, Senator Saud Majeed, and Senator Syed Tahir Mashhadi) also met a Parliamentary delegation from the EU Parliament comprising Bernd Lange, Helmut Schulz, Mrs Inmaculada Rodriguez-Pinero Fernandez, and Mrs Emma McClarkin for a discussion on matters of bilateral importance, primarily GSP plus. The Minister explained the benefits to Pakistan and EU from the enhancement of bilateral trade as a result of GSP plus and appreciated the efforts of the EU in this regard. He also showcased the progress made by Pakistan in social development including the progressive work on social and labour rights in the country.