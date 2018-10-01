Share:

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that October 14 by-elections would prove that Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader of Pakistan and the PML-N is the party which served the country more than anyone else. Inaugurating a party office on Nisbet Road, Hamza said the latest wave of price hike in the country was outcome of policies of the undemocratic government. Separately, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against attempts to rig the upcoming by-election in NA-131, saying that the PTI chairman might face a similar situation one day. Addressing his supporters in NA-131, Lahore, Saad Rafique said that government knew it full well that its candidates could not win the by-elections if they are held in a free and fair manner. Saad noted that Election Commission would not have to hold by-election in NA-131 had it accepted his request for vote recount after the July25 vote. He called upon Imran Khan to contest the election instead of resorting to political victimization.