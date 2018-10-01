Share:

rawalpindi - A two-week long anti-measles drive would commence in Rawalpindi district from October 15 to 27 while 884 teams would go door-to-door and administer anti-measles injection to 874,384 children from six months to seven years of age in all tehsils and union councils.

Talking to APP, District Focal person District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Zeeshan said that 221 fixed centers, 208 medical officers,1768 Mobilizers and 52 supervisors would be part of the drive in order to facilitate the citizens and serve them at their doorsteps.

He said that seminars will also be held at tehsil and district level to create awareness among the parents about the disease.

Dr Zeeshan said that the WHO, Unicef and Melinda Bill Gates Foundation were jointly sponsoring the anti-measles drive.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in efforts to make the campaign a success.”

Dr Zeeshan urged the citizens to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from the society.

“The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” he added.