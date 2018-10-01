Share:

MOSCOW:- The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is the second political force in terms of popularity among the Germans, surpassed only by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's alliance of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), a fresh poll showed.

According to the survey commissioned by Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper, the AfD is supported by 17 percent of voters, which is the second best result after CDU/CSU, whose level of support is currently record low and stands at 27 percent.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) became the third in terms of popularity among voters, receiving 16 percent. The Alliance 90/The Greens and The Left (Die Linke) were right behind with 15 and 11 percent, respectively.

The German Free Democratic Party was supported by 10 percent of German citizens.

The poll was conducted among 1,902 German citizens on September 20-29.