ISLAMABAD - All-rounder Ali Imran’s 101 helped PTV thrash Karachi Region White by 6 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One-Day 2018-19 Round Four Group-B match at UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1, Karachi on Sunday.

Put into bat first, Karachi posted decent 267-8 in 50 overs with Kashif Iqbal hitting 68, Babar Agha 53 and M Hasan 34. Raza Hasan took 2-44, Amir Jamal 2-67 and Ali Imran 1-18. PTV easily chased down the target in 47 overs, thanks mainly to opener Ali Imran, who slammed 101 off 111 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes while Ali Khan struck unbeaten 62. Waleed Ahmed took 2-41.

At Pindi Stadium, 145-run knock by Zeeshan Malik and debutant 5-wicket haul by Awais Iqbal helped Rawalpindi Region stun Wapda by 100 runs. Batting first, Rawalpindi scored 261-9 with Zeeshan Malik hammering 145 in as many deliveries, hitting 15 fours and 5 sixes while Mukhtar Ahmed hit 37 and Umair Masood 36. Ehsan Adil bagged 3-50, Mansoor Amjad 2-37 and Sadaf Mehdi 2-60. Wapda were bowled out for 162 in 35.4 overs. Skipper Salman Butt slammed 59 and M Akhlaq 37. Debutant Awais Iqbal ripped through Wapda top order by grabbing 5-26 and Aamir Sohail 4-35.

At Multan Stadium, Multan Region routed ZTBL by 7 wickets. ZTBL, batting first, scored 253-7 with Shakeel Ansar thwarting 100 and Mohsin Nadeem 51. Hassnain Bukhari took 3-42 and Ghulam Rehman 2-42. Multan achieved the target in 45.3 overs losing 3 wickets. Zeeshan Ashraf hit 85, Khalil Ullah unbeaten 60 and Imran Rafiq unbeaten 52.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, SSGCL outclassed Lahore Blues by 8 wickets. Lahore Blues were bowled out for 200 in 46.3 overs with Saad Nasim scoring 57 and Tayyab Tahir 56. Adil Amin took 2-14, Kashif Bhatti 2-34, Zia-ul-Haq 2-38 and Fawad Alam 2-43. SSGCL reached home in 38.4 overs. Awais Zia made 55, Ammad Alam 48 and Fawad Alam unbeaten 44.

In Pool-A match at Diamond Ground, Islamabad, NBP thrashed Islamabad Region by massive 226 runs. Batting first, NBP posted 346-2 with Umer Saddique smashing 157, Rameez Raja 99 and Hammad Azam unbeaten 45. Islamabad Region were bundled out for 120 in 30.4 overs. Fahad Iqbal made 38. Kamran Ghulam ripped through Islamabad batting by clinching 7-23.

At Abbottabad Stadium, HBL edged out Fata by 26 runs. Batting first, HBL posted 333 all out. Umer Akmal hit 92, Ramiz Aziz 55 and Zohaib Ahmed 44. Khushdil Shah took 2-40 and Asif Afridi 2-67. Fata were all out for 307 in 47 overs. Asad Afridi made 59, Khushdil Shah 58 and Asif Afridi 50. Abbas Afridi grabbed 5-51.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, KRL beat Lahore White by 5 wickets. Batting first, Lahore White were all out for 165 in 47 overs. Imran Dogar made 45. Sohaib Ullah took 3-23, Nauman Ali 2-31 and Sameen Gul 2-45. In reply, KRL made 166-5 in 41.1 overs with Jaahid Ali scoring 50 and Shoaib Ahmed 45. Haris Bashir bagged 3-36.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Peshawar Region routed SNGPL by 52 runs. Batting first, Peshawar struck 263-7 with Sahibzada Farhan smashing 122 and Gohar Ali 61. M Irfan captured 3-52, Bilawal Bhatti 2-37 and Maskeen Ullah 2-54. In reply, SNGPL were all out for 211 in 46.2 overs. M Hafeez made 38, Asif Ali 37 and Ali Waqas 34. M Ilyas took 3-42, Jibran Khan 2-33, Israrullah 2-36 and Imran Khan Jr 2-42.