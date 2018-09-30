Share:

GUJRANWALA-On the directions of DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Hussain Asghar, the anti corruption department Gujranwala has geared up to launch investigation into the cases of mega corruption throughout the region.

Anti-Corruption regional director Sheikh Fareed Ahmed told the media that enquiries relating to local bodies, public health and housing departments would be finalized on priority basis.

“In this regard, anti corruption department has got cases registered against 10 officers of Khiali Shahpur Town and Qila Didar Singh Town over involvement in corruption and misuse of powers.”

He added that a citizen, Haji Ramzan, gave an application to anti corruption authorities that a land mafia member, Qayyum Niazi, with the collusion of TMA Khiali administration, was constructing a plaza without getting approval from the competent authority.

While another citizen gave an application that land mafia had constructed dozens of commercial buildings including plazas and markets in Qila Didar Singh Town while no action was taken by the authorities concerned.

During investigation, it was proved that Khiali Shahpur Town Officer Shehbaz Ahmed, Town Officer M Akram, Building Inspector Sarfraz Munir and land mafia member Qayyum Niaz were involved in construction of illegal plaza.

While TOR Qila Didar Singh Abdul Haroon, building inspector Ejaz Alvi, building enforcement inspector Sheikh Usman, building enforcement inspector Hasnain, building enforcement inspector Ali Imran were involved in construction of illegal commercial markets in the town which caused a huge loss to national exchequer.

After approval from the competent authorities, cases were registered against the accused.