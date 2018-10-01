Share:

fawad suhail

islamabad - On the occasion of the World Architecture Day in October, it is significant to mention that Pakistani architects have made major waves winning international positions and gaining recognition across the globe.

Mr. Jahangir Khan Sherpao who is the President of ARCASIA, Architects Regional Council Asia from Pakistan, an organization comprising 21 Asian countries including Korea, Japan, China and Mongolia, has played a vital role to put our Pakistan on the world map.

He was elected as President ARCASIA Architects Regional Council of Asia in 2015 in Thailand and took office for a two-year term of 2017-2018 after serving as President IAP Institute of Architects Pakistan before that and ARCASIA Vice President Zone A in 2015-2016 concurrently. President Jahangir is a renowned architect from Pakistan and has contributed to the architectural fraternity and the country at large.

In his tenure as President ARCASIA, he has been able to work at building better relations with not only ARCASIA member countries but has reached out to other international zones of. During his tenure, a positive relationship was built with V4AF of the Visegrad 4 Countries mainly Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia and two Heritage Roundtables were jointly held by ARCASIA and V4AF Visegrad 4 Architectural Foundation in Budapest and Prague and the third one is planned for Lahore in last week of October 2018.

He has been able to reach out to the AIA Australian Institute of Architects which awarded him an Honorary Membership of AIA Australian Institute of Architects this year. An international urbanism dialogue is being initiated starting with the AUA African Union of Architects and the other regions of the world in Cairo hosted at the American University of Cairo in January 2019. In September 2017 President Jahangir Khan Sherpao chaired the ACA-18 Asian Congress of Architects in Tokyo where architects of 21 countries and institutes of Asia came together for 5 days and deliberated on issues of mutual Architectural concerns. He was invited by the ACE Architects Society of China after this event to be a part of the Urbanism Conference at Zhengzhou China where leaders from all over the world were invited to deliberate on urbanism Issues and concerns.

One of his final projects is an International Exchange of Young Architectural Studio teachers for which he is running a pilot project from Pakistan from Various Universities from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi with internationally-reputed universities to lead to a bigger ARCASIA Exchange Programme alongside with various projects and events resulting in better knowledge sharing and working towards Architectural education which he has worked for many years.

Responding to the frequent earthquakes and Tsunamis and floods and other such disasters in our ARCASIA countries every year or so, a post disaster training for architects will be introduced. Starting from Indonesia, the training will be followed up next month in Islamabad to train young architects from all 21 countries.

Janahgir has been a goodwill ambassador for Pakistan across the world and has received the RIBA Presidential Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects, an Honorary membership and an AIA Presidential Gold Medal from the American Institute of Architects, An honorary membership from the Australian.

