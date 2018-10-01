Share:

DHAKA:- Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza says his team must overcome a "mental block" in order to secure victory in crucial games after the Tigers lost their third international final this year. The national side were praised for their spirited showing in the Asia Cup final on Friday against India, who clinched victory by three runs in a last-ball thriller. "For some reason, it is not happening. If we can do it once, maybe it will be easier," Mortaza told reporters. "Of course there is some mental block. Winning a tournament is important to overcome this hurdle."–AFP